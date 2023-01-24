0
Menu
News

Public Account Committee serves as check on executives - Dr. Rashid Draman

Jwdjdj Dr Rashid Dramani, Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Parliamentary Affairs

Tue, 24 Jan 2023 Source: www.gbcghanaonline.com

The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, or PAC, has played an important oversight role in holding state agencies accountable, particularly through the open debates it generates around the Auditor General’s Reports.

There are concerns that, despite probing the issues during PACs sitting over the years, the same infractions keep coming up in the Auditor General’s Reports. Is it true that duty bearers do not bother to implement the recommendations made by the PAC so that such violations do not reoccur in subsequent reports? It has been 30 years of constitutional rule, GBC News takes a look at the work of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

In an interview with the Executive Director, of the Africa Centre for Parliamentary Affairs, ACEPA, Dr Rashid Dramani said the open sittings of the Parliament Accounts Committee, have helped at least create transparency in government finances and expenditure and served as a check on the Executive.

Source: www.gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund
Rev Joyce Aryee defends Reverend Kusi Boateng's firm
Police officer behind missing CFA190,000 scandal ‘missing’ – Dampare
I pray you are wrong about Reverend Kusi Boateng – Adom-Otchere