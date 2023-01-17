0
Menu
News

Public Health Doctor advises Ghanaians to use more natural spices

Spices File Photo

Tue, 17 Jan 2023 Source: GNA

Dr Nana Esi Gaisie, the Public Health Director of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital has advised Ghanaians to regularly use more natural spices to derive maximum health benefits.

She said natural food spices such as ginger, onions, garlic, bay leaves, turmeric, cinnamon, parsley, dawadawa, hwentia and the rest also have the potential to prevent certain health issues.

Dr Gaisie told the GNA in an interview that every Ghanaian must endeavour to have as part of their new year resolution to stay healthy.

She said: "I'll also advise that we stay off artificial food enhancers and revert to natural means of preparing foods, choosing the right ingredients for cooking, avoiding over cooking and a yearly checkup to ensure total quality health management."

Meanwhile, most health journals and literature have confirmed the potency of natural spices and herbs to cure or prevent most infections and diseases due to their anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fungal properties.

Dr Nana Esi Gaisie also encouraged regular walking and exercises to stay healthy in the year.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa makes explosive allegations against Rev. Kusi Boateng
Major shake up to hit leadership of minority caucus - Report
Gabby Otchere-Darko sends strong warning to opponents of DEP
Dr Kofi Amoah jabs resigning ministers
Akufo-Addo intervenes on behalf of 8 SHS students sacked for insulting him
Obiri Boahen laments neglect by Akufo-Addo government
Randy Abbey jabs government over mistreatment of bondholders
Ken Agyapong ‘schools’ Nyaho-Tamakloe on his contributions to NPP
Nigel Gaisie releases new prophecy about president of ‘Yemp3 Nokware’
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation