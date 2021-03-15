Public Health in emergencies training underway for nurses, midwives

Participants of the e-learning module

A virtual Public Health in Emergencies course has started for nurses and midwives of the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH), the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) and the Spanish General Council of Nursing.

Some 50 participants from the HTH and 100 others from the TTH are benefiting from this training module that would last for 60 days and funded by the Women for Africa Foundation.



The course design takes the form of E-learning methodology through online campus Moodle platforms, face-to-face sessions and three webinars in addition to virtual mentoring sections.



The training aims to update knowledge and attitudes before the standard protection recommendations for health professionals and the general population and to incorporate the concept of a ‘Trainer of Trainers’ to disseminate the information from the course to the rest of the nurses and midwives.



Jose Ángel Rodríguez, Vice President of the Spanish General Council of Nursing and President of the Santa Cruz de Tenerife’s College of Nursing, said epidemics were a constant in human life for centuries, killing millions of people and causing major economic and political crises.



He said the COVID-19 pandemic was having a radical impact across the world, believing that only training could place nurses and midwives ahead of the pandemic.



He said paradoxically, 2020, a year declared by the World Health Organisation as the ‘International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife,’ was accompanied by this great health, economic and political crisis of COVID-19, saying it was appropriate to harness and sharpen the skills of global nurses and midwives.

Mr Rodríguez indicated that the Programme was intended to share experiences, support in building the capacity of Ghanaian Nurses and help in the fight against COVID-19 and other public health emergencies.



Ms Esenam Ahiadorme, Coordinator, WiLDAF Ghana emphasised the fact that nursing in Ghana was dominated by females and while celebrating the International Women's day, it was important that women were empowered to take up leadership challenges.



She encouraged the females on the programme to take the training seriously to develop their leadership skills.



Madam Alicia Cebada, Project Coordinator, Women for Africa Foundation was happy the programme was finally taking place.



She said the programme was planned since March 2020 but could not come on until this year and lauded the effort of Ms Ahiadorme for the effort in helping to implement the programme.



Encarna Pinto, Director of Solidaridad Enfermera, said the outfit promoted nursing solidarity initiatives to help improve the health and quality of life of people and communities, both in Spain and in developing countries.

He said taking advantage of the capabilities and new technologies, “we will approach the current reality in diverse communities, contributing to the development of international nursing.”



“We work to advance the construction of a more just and equitable world in which the right to health is universal and is guaranteed for all People.”



Mr Rafael Rodríguez-Ponga Albalá, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Spain in Ghana, said the course was expected to generate skills through a ‘train the trainer’ module so that all nurses in the country could benefit through this collaboration.



Dr. John Tampuori, CEO of the Ho Teaching Hospital and his counterpart Dr. Kareem Mumuni, CEO of Tamale Teaching Hospital, said the course was part of professional upgrade of staff, including nurses and midwives while commending stakeholders for their ingenuity towards making the training possible.



They expressed optimism the training would bring positive outcomes that would inure to the healthcare delivery and position beneficiaries to face the pandemic with vim and finesse.