Public cautioned against police recruitment scam

Police recruitment scam - File photo

The Police Administration has cautioned the public to be wary of police recruitment scam in the country.

The Director of the Police Public Affairs Directorate, Superintendent of Police (Supt) Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, said the Ghana Police Service (GPS) was not currently making any recruitment.



She stressed that the Police Administration had not put out any advertisement for recruitment and, therefore, cautioned the public against fake police recruitment claims.



Supt Abayie-Buckman said the GPS has not authorised any individual or group of persons to receive monies on its behalf for recruitment into the police.

“No person should pay money to any individual or group of persons with the view to facilitating recruitment into the Ghana Police Service,” She added.



Supt Abayie-Buckman said application for recruitment into the GPS and requisite qualifications for 2021 would be published in the national dailies, particularly the Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times in due course.



Supt Abayie-Buckman said no person should fall victim to any advertisement purporting to recruit people into the police, and said any person found culpable of such act, would be arrested and prosecuted.