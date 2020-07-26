General News

Public officials with bodyguards don't have the right to defend themselves - Security Expert

Security Expert, Professor Kwesi Aning

Security Expert, Professor Kwesi Aning has said, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East and Minister of Special Initiative Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson had no justification to fire gunshot in self-defense even if her life was under threat.

“It is not the responsibility of public officials with official protective detail to defend themselves even when there are other law enforcement agents on the ground,” Professor Aning stated on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



Hawa Koomson, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Awutu Senya admitted to firing shots to ward off angry National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters at a registration centre as self-defense as her life was stake.



“If the video we’ve all seen is the basis of this argument, then I think we can count about four or five police officers and one wonders why she thought it necessary to fire a gun”, the Security Expert quizzed.



“If she did fire the gun as she has said then why were three other men and a pistol brought to Cape Coast and not she herself accompanying the? So there are quite a number of inconsistencies in her story”, Professor Kwesi Aning told host, Samson Lardy.

Hawa Koomason has since Monday, July 20 come under immense attack for admitting to have fired warning shots at one of the registration centers in the Awutu Senya East Constituency where she is Member of Parliament.



Meanwhile, information available to MyNewsGh.com indicates that the gun of Ms Hawa Koomson has been seized by the Police in the Central Region.



This was after she honoured an invitation of the Central Regional Police Headquarters on Friday, July 24, 2020.

