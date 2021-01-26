Public opinions triumphed in downsizing of Akufo-Addo’s government – Think Tank

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A policy think-tank, the Pan-Africa Center for Transformative Society says the reduction of an 'elephant size' government by President Akufo-Addo demonstrates an unflinching resolve to pay heed to the dissenting opinions of well-meaning Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo in his first term of office had a total of 126 ministers taking charge of various ministries including newly created ones.



A statement issued and signed by Frank Paa Kumi, Executive Director for the centre, commended the president for making a significant reduction of his administration for a second term.



“We recall that the current government in its previous term shouldered an elephant-sized government consisting of 126 ministers which received a distasteful public uproar and a colossal call for review and possible reduction. That situation rendered majority of Ghanaians despondent and skeptical about the efficiency and effectiveness of the elephant-sized government and how horrid it will be to our total public expenditure as a lower middle-income and food-deficit country,” the statement read.



“In this new term, the President has recently released a truncated list of government appointees, and we perceive this to be a response to the public outcry that filled the airwaves after the appointment of the elephant-sized government in his first term,” it added.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has realigned seven Ministries namely, Aviation, Business Development, Inner City and Zongo Development, Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning, Regional Re-organisation and Development, and Special Development Initiatives.

Among the nominees on a list released by President Akufo-Addo for his next government is Ken Ofori-Atta who has been maintained as Finance Minister-designate.



Mr Ofori Atta will break a long-standing mold of being the country’s first Finance Minister to serve two four-year terms pending approval by Parliament. Trade Minister-designate, Alan Kyeremanten has also been maintained by the President.



