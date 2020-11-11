Public toilet is your only ‘claim to fame’ in the Ashanti region – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

NDC’s presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama has highlighted the construction of public toilet facilities as president Akufo-Addo’s only major achievement in the Ashanti region.

Apart from describing the facilities as ‘small small toilets’, Mr. Mahama dared president Akufo-Addo to prepare a list of all his so-called infrastructural projects in the region if they truly existed.



“If he mentions that he has done so much, he should unbundle the infrastructure and allow us to see the projects one by one. They are full of small small toilet facilities. And I got somewhere and realized that the association of contractors building these toilet facilities had not even been paid. Over 539 of them were complaining,” Mr. Mahama established on Abusua FM’s Morning Show in Kumasi.



According to John Mahama, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be exposed should residents try to speak about how they have been neglected in terms of infrastructure.

He established that the NDC is unmatched as far as the construction of infrastructural projects in the Ashanti region is concerned.



“If I decide to begin outlining what I have done in the region, the time for this show will not be enough. Residents of the Ashanti region will show you tangible projects that the NDC has done for the region. Kejetia alone will make a big statement because I intentionally sought the funding to stimulate the business of the Ashanti region which serves traders even as far as Burkina Faso.”



“The Afari military hospital was 70% complete when I was in power. The contractors had lights to work day and night. Now it has come to a standstill. I did Kumasi airport phase one to allow for flights to land in Kumasi even at night. I secured funds for the second phase. When I cut sod, the contractors were on sight. The excavators had already dug the foundations. This government only delayed the project. It’s the same funding and same contractor they are using now,” he emphasized.