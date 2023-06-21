0
Menu
News

Public urged to be observant of food they consume

Canned Foods.png File photo

Wed, 21 Jun 2023 Source: GNA

Emmanuel Yawlui, the Hohoe Municipal Environmental Health Officer, has advised the public to be cautious of where they buy food and what they eat.

Yawlui, who spoke in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the environment in which cook foods were sold must be very clean and devoid of houseflies hovering over the food, while the vendor must be healthy and fit to provide the service in an acceptable manner.

He said it was unhygienic for food vendors to keep long artificial and painted nails, and leave their hair uncovered, as these could attract pathogens that could contaminate the food being sold to cause harm to consumers.

Briefing GNA further on a screening exercise held for food and drink vendors in the Municipality, Yawlui said the exercise had so far been successful.

He said a total of about 3,000 vendors had so far been screened, which was encouraging, and indicated that the Department would make monthly or quarterly follow-ups to ensure that vendors adhered to health and safety protocols and were physically fit to offer these services.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor
Axim galamsey gang leader allegedly beats up uncle for testifying against him
Akufo-Addo turned out to be a monumental disappointment – Yvonne Nelson
Horrifying cases of sexual abuse hit Ofoase Ayirebi, perpetrators let loose
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan
Ghana Police officer caught beating up a civilian in public
Nogokpo spokesperson speaks after Agyinasare misses 14-day ultimatum
Sarkodie impregnated me, refused to accept responsibility - Yvonne Nelson
Supporters overwhelm Gyakye Quayson with uplifting anthem at rally
Manhyia shares video evidence of how Antoahene challenged Otumfuo
Related Articles: