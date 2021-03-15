Public warned against inserting objects into ears

A photo of an ear

Judith Agyeiwaa Donkor, the National Second Vice-Chairperson of the Ears, Nose and Throat (ENT) Nurses Group, has cautioned against the habit of inserting objects into the ears to avoid hearing loss.

She said inserting items such as cotton buds, match sticks, broomsticks and feathers, among others, into the ear damaged the protection of the eardrum and the wax in the ears.



Madam Donkor said the wax served as protection by preventing dirt from entering the eardrum and preventing hearing loss.



Madam Donkor, who is also the Regional Secretary of the Western Regional ENT Nurses Group, said this in an interview with the GNA at a free screening exercise organized for children at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital (ENRH).



She further urged mothers to desist from inserting cotton buds and feathers into the ears of their toddlers in an attempt to remove dirt from their ears since it might damage the eardrum and leading to hearing loss.

She also implored pregnant mothers to take their medications seriously, report to the hospital promptly and eat well-balanced meals during pregnancy.



She pointed out that loud noise headphones should be used instead of earphones which tend to damage the eardrum whereas the ear should not be so close to the sound whilst volume should not exceed 60 per cent.



Madam Donkor warned that people who work around areas such as construction sites, corn mills, saw mills and mining sites to use earplugs to protect the eardrum.