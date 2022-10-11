Publicly declare your commitment to fight against galamsey - MMDCEs dared

Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency NPP Secretary, Raphael Osei-Wusu

The Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency New Patriotic Party Secretary has called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to boldly come out and declare their commitment to the fight against galamsey in Ghana.

His comments come after the National House of Chiefs led by their President Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi ll pledged its support to the fight against galamsey to save the dilapidated state of Ghana's environment.



"Mr. President, your relentless war waged against forest degradation and illegal mining in Ghana is of great importance to Ghanaians. The effects of illegal mining on the environment is a threat to water bodies, farmlands, and the cocoa industry and even encourage school dropouts as well as undermine the revenue mobilization drive of the country.



In view of this development, Nananom are solidly behind your administration to apply the appropriate sanctions against persons involved in galamsey irrespective of their status" Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi ll read in his welcome address to President Akufo-Addo during an engagement they had in Kumasi on Wednesday, October 5.



Reacting to the statement, Raphael Osei-Wusu charged MMDCEs in the country especially those in mining areas to emulate the National House of Chiefs and publicly make their stands clear in the fight against galamsey.

Speaking on Otec FM's afternoon political talk show dubbed Dwaberem, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Raphael Osei-Wusu told host, Dr. Cash, that "What the National House of Chiefs have done shows they have come to understand the need for all Ghanaians to come together and fight the menace and I expect the MMDCEs to do same if indeed they are ready to help this fight"



According to him, MMDCEs just like Chiefs are major stakeholders in their various areas, and therefore making their stands clear would be a great move and can even scare illegal miners from venturing into such areas.



"So Dr. Cash, if MMDCEs as heads of security in various Assemblies decide to join hands and do as Nananom has pledged to do, I don't think anyone will have the balls to dare go there to do galamsey," he concluded.