Publishing nude pictures of people illegal - Lawyer reminds Ghanaians

People who threaten victims of their nude images are guilty of a second-degree felony

Private legal practitioner, Serwaa Sarfo Mensah, has reminded the public that releasing the nude pictures of anyone on social media or any other public platform is an illegal action that puts culprits at the risk of being jailed.

She explained on TV3’s New Day Wednesday, August 19 that Ghana’s Criminal Code 1960, Act 29 Section 151 frowns upon such acts. A threat to releasing the nude pictures of another, according to her, is also against the law.



“Whoever extorts any property from any person by means of threat shall be guilty of a second-degree felony,” she said.



When asked what she makes of the threat by Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong to release the naked pictures of actress Tracy Boakye if she does not stop embarrassing key figures in the country, Sarfo Mensah said the law frowns on such acts.



Section 151 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) provides as follow;

(1) A person who extorts property from any other person by means of threat commits a second-degree felony.



(2) When used with reference to extortion, “threat” does not include a threat of criminal assault or harm to the person threatened.



She added that a person who is guilty under this law is liable to a jail term of not less than five years or is liable to pay GHS2500 penalty unit.

