Puis Hadzide calls for peace ahead of Thursday’s swearing-in

Deputy Minister of Communication, Puis Enam Hadzide

The Deputy Minister of Communication, Pius Enam Hadzide, has called for peace in the nation ahead of the swearing-in of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president on Thursday, January 7, 2017.

Mr Hadzide has called on the entire citizenry to safeguard the peace currently enjoyed, by portraying to the rest of the world that the West African Country is indeed the beacon of democracy on the continent.



His statement comes on the back of misunderstanding from the opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who still posit that the 2020 presidential election which saw President Akufo-Addo being re-elected was “fraudulent”.



But speaking in an interview on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning Show monitored by GhanaWeb on Wednesday, January 6, the Deputy Minister of Communication averred that the election was free and fair adding that there will be a peaceful swearing-in come Thursday.



“It is going to be the swearing-in of Ghana’s president, it doesn’t matter your political party, we must all come together for the sake of the nation."

“The rest of the world sees Ghana as a country with respect for democracy… we voted peacefully; the Electoral Commission has also done its part. We must all come together and respect all safety protocols of the swearing-in ceremony.”



On the issue of security, he noted that the security agencies have put in place strict measures to ensure a peaceful swearing-in of President Akufo-Addo which is strictly by invitation.



“I must be honest, security is very tight. The Ghana Police Service, the Military and other Security Services have all joined forces to protect the citizenry as well as dignitaries scheduled for the ceremony,” he added.