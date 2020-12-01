Punch newspaper editor Baby Ansaba is dead

Managing editor of the New Punch newspaper, Ebenezer Ato Sam

The managing editor of the New Punch newspaper, Ebenezer Ato Sam, popularly known as Baby Ansaba is reported dead.

According to Daily Guide reports, he died around 11am today at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after battling a short illness.



He died at age 57 and hails from Ajumako Beseadze in the Central Region.



Baby Ansaba was based at Kasoa in the Central Region at the time of his death.

The astute journalist trained at the Ghana Institute of Journalism and graduated in the year 1991.



Meanwhile, Ato Sam begun his career with the Daily Graphic, Free Press, Daily Guide and until his death was the Managing Editor of the New Punch newspaper.