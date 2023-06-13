Punish Gyakye Quayson for lying to you - CPP National Youth Organiser to constituents of Assin North

National Youth Organiser of CPP, Osei Kofi Acquah

The National Youth Organiser for the Convention Peoples Party, Osei Kofi Acquah, has urged the electorates of the Assin North in the Central Region to massively vote against the embattled former member of Parliament in the upcoming by elections.

According to him, Gyakye Quayson has brought nothing but shame to the name and people of Assin North.



Osei Kofi Acquah said even though the CPP is not taking part in the bye-elections due to preparations by the party in July next month, he thinks any person but Gyakyie Quayson can represent the people of Assin North better.



Quoting article 94 clause 2 (a) of the 1992 Constitution, he said Gyakye Quayson knew from the onset that he did not qualify to represent the people of Assin North since he was also a Canadian citizen.



He thinks Gyakyie Quayson lied to the National Democratic Congress as a party and the people of Assin North and expressed surprise why the NDC is still adamant in putting Gyakye Quayson as the parliamentary candidate.

Comrade Osei Kofi Acquah believes that both the NDC as a party and Gyakye Quayson do not respect the people of Assin North and he added that instead of the NDC to apologise to the people for the unfortunate situation that has brought the name of Assin North into ridicule, they have decided to put up the same people who caused the same mishap.



He is therefore calling on the people of Assin North to severely punish both the NDC and Gyakye Quayson for not apologising to them and for imposing the same person on them.



He also continued by asking either the action of the NDC means that they lack the men in the Assin North Constituency.



He says this is a clarion call on all political parties who abandons loyal and hardworking foot soldiers and rallies behind what he calls 'Journey just come" who comes with a few foreign currencies after staying outside the country for a long time.