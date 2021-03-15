Punish publishers of controversial history text books despite apology – Adam Bonaa

Adam Bonaa, Security analyst

The publishers of the controversial history textbooks must be punished in spite of the apology they rendered, an analyst, Mr Adam Bonaa, has said.

Speaking during the newspaper review segment on the New Day show on TV3 hosted by Johnnie Hughes Monday, March 15, Mr Bonaa who is also a security analyst noted that the publication has security implications.



“With regards to this tribal dimensions that these publication has taken, I am saddened because the publishers of this book should have known better,” he said.



He added “we all can make reference to Rwanda. Issues you can’t take them lightly. The fact that it found its way into a book or into books that are going to be taught to our young children, for me is worrying.



“I don’t know what our national laws say but I will have wished that instead of just an apology, the Ministry of Education, I think they are clothed with power to deal with these publishers in a way that will probably allay the fears of everyone who feel offended, by probably sanctioning them.”



Meanwhile, publishers of the new textbooks, which have stirred public uproar as a result of seemingly disparaging references to some personalities and ethnic groups, have announced the immediate withdrawal of the “unapproved” study materials.

In a press statement, Badu Nkansah Publications Limited admitted that the textbooks were undergoing review following concerns raised by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA).



“They, however, told us to work on certain aspects of the book further in order for it to meet the expectations of the new curriculum,” the statement signed by Mark Osei said.



It noted that while undergoing review, “a limited quantity of the unpublished draft found its way into the market”.



“We have seen certain snapshots on social media which has generated justified public uproar due to its offensive tone.



“Though it is not a deliberate attempt to berate such a huge section of our society, we wish to unreservedly apologise for the slip.”

NaCCA has written to all other publishers who have published “unapproved offensive books to withdraw all stock from the market immediately [or] face the full rigours of the law”.



“We are firmly on the ground with respect to the fight against the use of unapproved books in schools and all culprits will be duly dealt with according to law,” a statement signed by Acting Director-General of NaCCA John Mensah Anang said.



It assured that the Council remains “well focused in undertaking our mandate of ensuring that the development and approval of textbooks, supplementary materials and other pre-tertiary learning resources are appropriate to the Ghanaian context”.