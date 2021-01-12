#PunishBullDog trends as Ghanaians appear divided over artiste manager's alleged arrest

Bulldog was reportedly arrested by personnel from the National Security

The reported arrest of artiste manager Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson by operatives of the National Security it appears has created discordant views among Ghanaians on social media.

Immediately after news of his arrest became public, a campaign dubbed #FreeBullDogNow took centre stage on social media, specifically Twitter with calls for him to be freed.



These tweeps gave reasons to why they believe that arresting Bulldog is a bad move taken by the state security agency.



They also accused the government of selective justice and victimization of members of the NDC as Bulldog is a self-confessed member of the opposition party.



Today, January 12, 2021, a new campaign is being waged on that same platform, presumably to counter the demands of the earlier campaigners.



This new campaign has ‘PunishBullDog’ as its core message with the participants explaining why Shatta Wale’s manager should be dealt with by the National Security.

To them, the statement made by Bulldog on UTV on Saturday, January 9, amounts to threatening President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and as such he ought to be punished.



Bulldog who was a panellist on UTV entertainment show said that: “we’ll get our monies back else Nana Addo will run; he won’t finish his 4 years. I’m telling you. He won’t finish his 4 years". This statement is what has reportedly landed him in trouble with the National Security.



He was allegedly picked by some ununiformed men on Monday, January 11, 2021.



Below are some tweets





Freedom of Speech does not protect you from the Consequences of saying STUPID SHIT.#FreeBullDogNow #PunishBullDog#KeepTheDog pic.twitter.com/83oVDsMQl9 — Ayawaso Chief Whip???????? (@AyeBoafo6) January 12, 2021

A child can play with the mother's Breasts, BEHOLD it mustn't try the father's testicles.#PunishBullDog pic.twitter.com/p4AEafEwVD — Ayawaso Chief Whip???????? (@AyeBoafo6) January 12, 2021

So what the government is telling the youth of today is make money and get some power, then you can go around talking anyhow

You talk of #PunishBulldog, so is Kennedy Agyapong above the law because he has power

The youth of today are learning@Bridget_Otoo @VLKDjokoto — Mintah Maxwell (@MintahMaxwell1) January 12, 2021

you can't sit on national tv and threaten the First Gentleman of the Land.#PunishBullDog pic.twitter.com/aSSgGKEntI — Great_Awaits???????? (@richie_RMB) January 12, 2021

Bulldog should be investigated for motive. This would not be the first time he has been caught making such statements #PunishBullDog pic.twitter.com/kDKMxfFQEq — Twitta Patriots (@TheTPatriots) January 12, 2021

The time has come for Bulldog to be reformed...he can't continue with his threats anytime he speaks on media. #PunishBulldog — Abdul-Rahman Yunus (@Inusahsuru) January 12, 2021

Base on what logic do you agree to the arrest of 33 year old man who said "Mahama will collapse during his 2012 swearing-in" but do not agree to #Bulldog's arrest for threatening @NAkufoAddo that "he'll not complete his 4 year mandate" ?



Are you not a sycophant?#PunishBullDog pic.twitter.com/flIBQujQI4 — CIA Agent ™ (@Castin__) January 12, 2021