Punishment in new executive instrument will serve as deterrent to others - Oppong-Nkrumah

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has defended the punished spelt out in the new Executive Instrument on wearing of face mask as he says it will serve as a deterrent to others.

He stressed that, "the punishment is in a right direction as it will force everybody to adhere to the directive of wearing of face mask.’’



The MP for Ofoase Ayerebi was speaking to the media at the Minister’s press briefing at the Information Ministry in Accra.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah added that, "it is better for the law to be strict and stiffer which he says will increase the adherence of the directives by Ghanaians.’’

He added that, "it is in the best interest of all Ghanaians to wear the mask in order to protect everyone from being affected with the virus as well.’’



Mr Oppong Nkrumah stated that, "The government is currently engaging the Ghana Police Service on the enforcement of the law especially with who sit in their private cars without wear it and how the law will be applied to them as well.’’

