Pupils escape snake bite as snakes invade classroom in Denkyira Atobease

File photo

Pupils in Denkyira Atobease M/A Basic School in the Central Region were fear-gripped and had to flee for their lives when 5 snakes invaded their classroom surrounded by a bush.

According to information gathered by Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan, some of the pupils spotted the snakes hanging on top of their badly roofed classroom causing great fear among them amid screaming while others cried sensing danger.



Suddenly, five of the snakes fell off from the roof and landed on the pupils desks causing them to run helter-skelter together with their teacher.



Their shouts drew the attention of some persons around the school who rushed to their aid and killed the snakes. The incident has left the pupils in a state of fear and panic.



The pupils in an interview lamented the regular invasion of their compound by snakes, scorpions and other dangerous reptiles due to the bushes around their classroom block.

The school aside snake infestation, also lacks adequate number of teachers, classroom furniture and other facilities at both primary and Junior High School levels, a situation which is making teaching and learning difficult.



The chief of the area, Nana Nkwantabesa expressed concern over the lack of qualified teachers which has compelled the community to employ Senior and Junior High School graduates into the school.



Kweku Assem, the PTA Secretary of Denkyira Atobease M/A Basic School, bemoaned the absence of action from appropriate authorities, hence called on the government, through the Municipal Chief Executive to urgently support the school before things get out of hands.