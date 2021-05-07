Pupils in Adaklu admonished to utilize ultramodern ICT lab to develop skill

Michael Cobblah, has advised pupils in Adaklu Ahunda Kpodzi to utilize an ultra ultramodern compute

Board member of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Michael Cobblah, has advised pupils in Adaklu Ahunda Kpodzi in the Volta region to utilize an ultramodern computer center built by the foundation, to enhance their skills.

Mr. Cobblah said this when speaking at the handing over ceremony held by Vodafone Ghana foundation to present the new ICT facility to Adaklu Ahunda Kpodzi.



According to him, the new ICT facility is one of “four projects” implemented by the foundation through its “Kindred Month” program aimed at “boosting education.”



“Proficiency in ICT is now regarded as an important basic skill; it is a basic structure for information and knowledge. I hope and believe that the lab will contribute to ICT teaching and learning in the schools around this community,” he said.



He further urged pupils in the community to utilize the new computer lab to gain practical know-how on the basics of computer and ICT. “It’s up to you to take advantage of it and improve your ICT skills,” he admonished.



On his part, acting Headmaster of the school, Michael Amenyui, concurred, intimating that without knowledge in ICT, the 21st-century school pupil is in the wilderness and his or her future is bleak.

“This facility will thus go a long way to help pupils of Adaklu Ahunda Basic School excel in their ICT exams, and in the future, work in technology companies like Vodafone Ghana,” he encouraged.



While pledging his readiness to accommodate pupils from other schools in the community and beyond, Mr. Amenyui encouraged the pupils to make maximum use of the facility.



Overall, after painting the center, the foundation installed a Wi-Fi router, 15 sets of brand-new desktop computers, seven computer monitors to supplement other accessories, ten pieces of furniture, and a white board.



The revamped ICT lab will facilitate ICT teaching and learning in the community, made up of 1,500 residents including 200 children at Adaklu Ahunda Kpodzi in the Volta region.