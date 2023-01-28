Pupils of Kpandema Primary School lie on bare floor to study, write exams

Some of the pupils taking an exam on the bare floor

Pupils of Wiaga Kpandema Primary School in the Builsa North municipality of the Upper East Region are forced to sit or lie on the bare floor for studies due to the lack of adequate furniture in the school.

The pupils from KG one to primary six sit on the bare floor for their lessons.



The six-unit classroom block does not have furniture for effective teaching and learning. This situation is not only contributing to the falling standards of education in the area but also affects the health of children, especially during the rainy season.



Some pupils who spoke to Kwaching Agwaazeh indicated that they are unable to concentrate during lessons and they find it difficult when writing.

Others complained of having chest pains after lying on the bare floor for the whole day.



Parents of pupils of the school also complained that since they come home with dirty uniforms they have to wash the uniforms of pupils daily.