Purim African Youth Development Platform empowers Kayayei girls

Head porters in Ghana are known as Kayaye or Kayayo

The Reverend Aku Xornam Kevi, Executive Director of the Purim African Youth Development Platform (PAYDP) has said the vulnerabilities of girls can be improved and empowered through the change of economic status and provision of alternative livelihood skills.

Rev. Kevi advised underprivileged girls to further their education and acquire knowledge, identify opportunities in the livelihood skills and to strive to achieve a successful lifestyle.



She said this during stakeholders meeting organised by the PAYDP in collaboration with the United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA), Canada and other donor partners on Thursday in Accra to engage head porters (Kayayei girls) on the theme: “Kayayei Business and Leadership Fair”.



The fair was to empower Kayayei girls who had gained skilful training to showcase their brand and enlighten their knowledge on vulnerabilities.



The goal of the livelihood development skills was to build their capacity to eliminate early child marriage, reduce teenage pregnancy and educate the adolescent on Sexual Reproduction Health structure.



Ms Mavis Owusuaa, a Kayayei trainee under the livelihood development skills who is a teenage mother from Techiman said the PAYDP and its partners had supported her to enrol into the Senior High School and had now gained admission to the Nursing Training.

“I acquired vocational skills such as making of beads and slippers through the livelihood development skills training,” Ms Owusuaa stated.



Ms Sallah Abudu, a former Kayayei worker narrated how market women bullied them, sexually assaulted by men, and stole their money.



She said “PAYDP came to my aid, and through that, I gained admission to do a degree in nursing, which I have finally completed,” she said.



Nii Ashie Kumawu said the Chief of Kanashie, advised the Kayayei girls to focus on going through education or training than depending on early child marriage or men to survive in life.



“You must position your mind as a child and educate yourself whiles defraying from premature sexual relationships so you can succeed in life,” he said.