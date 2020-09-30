Pursue your rights - CHRAJ

Dr. Isaac Annan, Director, CHRAJ

Dr. Isaac Annan, Director, Human Rights Department of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has encouraged the citizenry to know and pursue their rights.

"Learn your rights because if you do not know your rights, you cannot claim them, therefore, know your rights and pursue them," he said.



Dr. Annan said this at a day's COVID-19 anti-stigma and discrimination training programme in Accra.



It was organised by CHRAJ for religious and traditional leaders towards minimising stigmatisation against persons infected with COVID-19.

Dr. Annan noted that though the rights of individuals were fully enshrined in the country's constitution, people often got abused because they did not know of their rights and asked them to seek help from the Commission.



He observed that people who were often abused belonged to marginalised groups, including people living in extremely poor communities, and urged them to turn CHRAJ when in doubt.



Dr. Annan said CHRAJ was established to promote human rights and asked the citizenry to enjoy those services at no cost.