Pusiga promised equality in education - PPP

Brigitte Dzogbenuku, Presidential Candidate of the Progressive People's Party

Brigitte Dzogbenuku, Presidential Candidate of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), said when voted into power, the Party will ensure the people of Pusiga and the Northern belt receive an equal quality education as the Southern sector.

She said education was key for national development and the children in the North had been forgotten by the present and past governments.



Speaking at a mini-rally held in Pusiga in the Bimbila Constituency on Wednesday, the PPP Presidential Candidate said as a "Mother to All, I expect that a child in Pusiga should enjoy education benefits and perform competitively as their counterparts in the South.



"The people of the North have been forgotten; they only come here for your votes but PPP will change the narrative".

She said a PPP government would be a government for all and not only PPP as had been the practice. "Change for the youth, Change for women empowerment, Change for better governance".



The PPP Presidential Candidate was honoured and decorated in a beautiful Northern woven cloth by the people of Pusiga at the rally.