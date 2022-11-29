Put partisan politics aside - Dr. Oduro Osae advises lawmakers

Director General of the International Audit Agency, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae

The Director General of the International Audit Agency and a Governance Expert, Dr. Eric Oduro Osae, has advised Ghanaian lawmakers to have a positive mindset about the economy and put aside partisan politics in passing the 2023 budget and economic policy.

Debate on the budget in the Parliament of Ghana commences today after its presentation on November 24, 2022. Dr. Osae, speaking on the budget on GTV’s Breakfast Show, reiterated that members of Parliament should work towards building consensus and passing the budget and other consequential bills that are needed in the mobilisation of revenue for the country.



“… They should work towards building a consensus. They should put partisan politics aside and work towards passing not only the budget and the appropriation act but the consequential bills that are needed to mobilise revenue,” he said.



He bemoaned the challenges that the delay in approving the E-levy brought to the economy and the country last year, which resulted in the country losing revenues and credibility. According to him, the inability of Parliament to accept and pass the E-levy early in 2022 is what has brought the country to its current economic situation.

“Last year we had a big challenge of delaying the passage of the E-levy bill, and that affected revenue mobilisation and also affected the credibility of our budget and the credibility of the country,” he added.



He further added that, in as much as parliament needs to build a consensus and pass the budget, they should also keep an eye on the country’s purse and hold the government accountable in accounting for every single Cedi they approve.