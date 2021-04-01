Put party unity over and above all interests – Ofosu Ampofo to NDC members

National Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has asked all members of the party to put the unity of the NDC ahead of any other interest.

In a statement issued on Wednesday March 31, he said the leadership of the party has held a meeting with the Council of Elders and the entire Parliamentary Caucus in the aftermath of the disquiet and misgivings that characterized the approval of the Ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo.



“The meeting was conducted in a healthy atmosphere in which the concerns of the teeming members and supporters were adequately ventilated and addressed.



“Accordingly, the Leadership of the party wishes to assure all and sundry that the matters that have provoked public commentary have been dealt with in a manner that will promote and strengthen the cohesion of the party and all its organs.



“We call on all to assure them on the need to put party unity over and above all interests so that together, we can hold the Akufo-Addo government to account even as we take measures to develop strategies towards the next general elections.



This comes after Member of Parliament for North Tongu has resigned from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Mr Ablakwa said after days of careful reflection, he has decided to resign from the Committee .



The former Deputy Education Minister said he will not rescind his decision.



Mr Ablakwa said in a letter dated March 30, and addressed to the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Bagbin that “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations.



“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision is both personal and on principle.”