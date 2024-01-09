Put your needs before Christ - Christians told

File photo

Source: GNA

Pastor Borngreat Selasi Amedeka, Resident Minister of the Pentecost International Worship Center (PIWC) in Takoradi has called on Christians not to put their needs ahead of Christ Jesus.

He said Christians should rather put Jesus ahead of their needs since Christ was able to give them rest from their problems.



He quoted from Luke 5:1-11 and “said Peter chose to put Jesus ahead by offering his boat to be used, which led to a bumper catch hitherto they could not catch anything”.



Pastor Amedeka made the call when speaking on the topic “Cast Your Net into the Deep” at a church service to usher the members into the new year.



He hinted that though Jesus was a carpenter’s son and probably a carpenter without knowledge of fishing, however, Peter chose to listen to Jesus.



He said Christians could be victorious in all the things they do if they can ignore human methodologies and follow the leadings and promptings of Christ.



He stressed, “We will receive our miracles in 2024 if we will put Jesus before us.”

According to him, the surface-scratching Christian would always get surface results but when delved deep into the things of God, you would experience comfort.



He noted that the depth could sometimes be frightening and life threatening but no height was achieved without risk.



Pastor Amedeka added that there was enough space at the deep for people to navigate which could position one away from unusual competitions.



He said the resources that were needed for the next level of one’s assignment reside in the deep, hence the need to delve deeper.



“Some of the ways to go deeper are our faith in God, our prayer life, our offerings and sacrifices, righteousness, and holiness.”



Others are our business and professional adventures, and our commitment to church, marriage, and family relationships.