'Putin's Ghana mercenaries' - Ex-Ukraine diplomat warns pro-Russia fighters in viral video

A former Ukrainian diplomat has discouraged young Ghanaians from joining the Russian army in the ongoing fight with neighbouring Ukraine.

Olexander Vasilyovich Scherba, who worked as Ambassador of Ukraine to Austria from 2014–2021, was reacting to a viral video of a group of Ghanaians purportedly in Russia, boasting about being on the part of Russian army.



He captioned his March 20 post accompanied by the viral video: "Putin’s Ghana mercenaries. Almost feel sorry for ‘em!



"Guys, if you want to be alive & to be alive for a reason - don’t do the mistake! Don’t fight for an empire dragging a colony back into its shadow!" Scherba wrote.



The said video, posted on X by a user identified as @EliasuAlhaji, shows the five men, believed to be Ghanaians, dressed in camouflage and armed with AK-47 rifles.



They endorse Fly Away Travel Agency, claiming it facilitated their recruitment into the Russian Army.



They urge others to trust the agency for similar opportunities, asserting their Ghanaian identities and their current engagements in Russia.

The men, speaking in Twi, said in the video, “Go to Fly Away Travel Agency, trust in them, and they will bring you to Russia. This is not a lie. We are all Ghanaians and we were brought here. These are our guns.”



The post accompanying the video however alleged that these individuals, possibly driven by Ghana's unemployment issues, are now part of the Russian military forces fighting against Ukraine.



"Ghanaians are fighting for Russia against Ukraine. These cocky young Ghanaians, who left the country probably due to the unemployment crisis, are boasting about the agency that facilitated their journey and advisedly encouraged Ghanaian youth to contact the agency to become fighters in Russia. They speak Asante Twi,” the caption to the post stated.



Further checks by GhanaWeb show that the website of Fly Away Travel Agency says it specialises in creating innovative and effective travel management programs that positively impact its customers' bottom line.



Government issues statement against non-essential travel to conflict zones - GNA report



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has advised Ghanaians to avoid conscription and non-essential travel to conflict areas of the world.



The Ministry, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, cautioned the travelling public to be wary of the activities of middlemen/agents who purport to secure citizenship, resident permits, and job offers in conflict areas and in countries at war as those journeys were perilous and often had dire consequences.



In light of ongoing conflicts and the risk of conscription in certain countries or regions around the world, travellers were strongly advised to exercise caution and carefully consider their travel plans.



“Travellers are also advised to prioritise their safety and well-being when offered jobs in regions with potential risks of conscription and armed conflict,’’ the statement said.

“By staying informed, exercising caution, and taking proactive measures, individuals can reduce the likelihood of being conscripted into military service while travelling in conflict areas.”



