Pwalugu Dam: Our billion-dollar project has been halted by rains - Bawumia

The dam is said to be the largest investment yet in the Northern Region of Ghana since independence

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said work on the Pwalugu dam has been halted due to rains and floods.

The dam is said to be the largest investment yet in the Northern Region of Ghana since independence.



Speaking on Asempa FM, Dr Bawumia said the multipurpose Pwalugu dam project will control and permanently end the Bagre dam spillage. This project however has been slowed by the rains.



“The contractors were waiting to do the earthworks; I went there recently and realised for myself that the rains are hindering progress, the rains must end first, the floods are still there.



Contractors are on-site with the needed machinery, but they want the water to dry up so they begin the earthworks. The clearing and camping have begun, they are ready to move with the work but the rains have to stop first,” he said.

The Vice President mentioned that the Pwalugu Dam, when completed, will irrigate another 12,000 plus hectares.



Dr Bawumia as part of his working visit to the region further inspected works on the reconstruction of the Tono Dam spillway channel in the Kassena-Nankana Municipal which got broken in October, 2019 after several days of heavy torrential rainfall.



