QNET Supports government agencies to arrest five fraudsters in Ghana

File photo

QNET, a global lifestyle and wellness company that uses a direct selling business model, has demonstrated total commitment and willingness to repair its image and reputation in Ghana by collaborating with the police and security agencies to arrest people misrepresenting the company for their own selfish gains.

QNET provided information and supported the judicial authority to end the activity of five people who were obtaining money under false pretences, facilitating illegal migration and fraudulently misrepresenting the company in Tarkwa, Techiman and Nsawam. Additionally, QNET assisted the Eastern Regional Command of Ghana Immigration to repatriate 46 foreigners (mainly Nigerians) who migrated illegally. This is a demonstration of the company’s commitment to combat the menace of fraud and misrepresentation.



“We have reached a point where we are decisively taking strong actions against people misrepresenting QNET under false and fraudulent representations for personal gains. We are collaborating with the Police and local authorities to weed out these few people and their bad behaviours. They do not represent the ideals and virtues we stand for. We are not a ponzi or investment scheme, we are not a travel agency, we do not promise our independent representatives or distributors fixed salaries. Unethical and unprofessional actions by a few people have tarnished our image and we are committed to clearing our name and showing the good people of Ghana, who we are, what we stand for and how we can improve their lives and wellbeing through our products,” Mr. Biram Fall, Regional General Manager for sub-Saharan Africa for QNET, explained.

He added: “QNET is a prominent direct selling business that prides itself in its strong value of helping people raise themselves to help mankind. Unfortunately, some independent representatives behave in unethical and unprofessional ways, thereby causing reputational damage on the company’s image. In some cases, people who are not associated with the company in any way, attempt to scam others using the company’s name. These individuals cause confusion and distrust and mislead customers and the public. QNET is taking steps to either suspend, terminate or prosecute them when they are found, depending on the nature of their unethical practice.”



QNET is encouraging people to report anyone found to be misusing its name by promising fixed income jobs, overseas travels, investment returns and other outrageous claims through network.integrity@qnet.net.