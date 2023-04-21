QNET applauds government action against scammers misusing its name

Jeremie Frimpong

QNET, an e-commerce-based direct-selling company, applauds recent crackdown of 41 foreigners in the Bono East Region by The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS). This represents a significant step forward for the community, and it sends a clear message that scammers will not be allowed to operate with impunity in the country.

QNET is committed to collaborating with the authorities against individuals misusing the company’s name and subjecting them to the laws of the land.



Members of the public and QNET have been suffering reputational damage due to scammers perpetuating fraudulent activities such as fake job recruitments and foreign travel scams.

The company has taken and will continue to take strong punitive internal and legal actions and enhance its trainings, campaigns and online support to educate and alert the public against fraudsters.



The public is encouraged to inform QNET and the Police if they come across any individual or entity using the company's name to offer jobs or other services in exchange for money. The email address is network.integrity@qnet.net