QNET celebrates World Water Day, commits to improving access to clean water

File Photo

QNET, a leading global e-commerce and direct-selling company, is marking its 25th Anniversary with a strong commitment to responsible consumption of water. During the 2023 World Water Day celebration, QNET is emphasizing its dedication to sustainability by offering a wide range of health and wellness products that prioritize the conservation of this precious resource.

With this year's theme of "Be the Change," QNET is pledging its full support to encourage individuals and businesses to act in preserving and protecting our planet's water resources.



Access to safe and clean water is a fundamental human right, yet many people worldwide still lack this vital resource. According to a report by Project World Impact (PWI), 663 million people in the world do not have access to clean water, and over 2.7 billion people face water shortages for at least one month a year.



In 2020, about 2 billion people lived without safe drinking water or a basic level of water service, according to a United Nations report. This scarcity is projected to increase due to climate change, population growth, and poor water management practices.



"As we celebrate World Water Day this year, it is crucial that we emphasize the importance of taking individual actions towards creating a sustainable future," said Biram Fall, Regional General Manager for QNET Sub-Sahara. "At QNET, we are proud to support this cause by offering innovative products like HomePure Nova, which is designed to solve drinking water quality problems.

"Our water filtration system uses 35+ Ultra-Tech filtration technology to remove impurities, toxins, and bacteria, making it safe to drink and removing 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. We're committed to finding solutions to the water crisis and encouraging everyone to make a positive impact on our planet. " He further notes that the HomePure Nova water purification system is environmentally friendly and kinder to the wallet in the long run by minimizing plastic bottles use.



In addition to its products designed to address the problem of access to drinking water for households, QNET, through its corporate social responsibility branch, RHYTHM (Raise Yourself To Help Mankind) has collaborated with numerous parties to undertake CSR initiatives in Africa, including opening water-well in Burundi.



The World Water Day 2023 campaign, "Be the change," urges people to change how they use, consume, and manage water. The UN's Water Action Agenda aims to address water scarcity, pollution, and access to clean water. It sets ambitious targets for national, regional, and global action over the next decade to ensure sustainable water resource use. The agenda's main objective is universal access to safe and affordable drinking water and sanitation by 2030.



QNET's efforts to promote environmental sustainability and responsible consumption align with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 6 (clean water and sanitation). As the world celebrates World Water Day, QNET's commitment to these causes serves as a reminder of the importance of environmental conservation and sustainability.