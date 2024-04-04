QNET condemns brand misuse in the case of Ivorians illegally working in Ghana

File Photo

QNET, a global wellness and lifestyle-focused direct selling company, has been made aware of a recent news report by the Ghana News Agency titled: ‘Western Region GIS repatriates 66 Ivorians” published on 2nd April 2024. The report mentions that these individuals were living illegally in Ghana and purported to be involved in an online business called QNET.

QNET firmly denies any involvement in this incident.



Biram Fall, Regional Manager for QNET in Sub-Saharan Africa, states:



“We are appalled by the misuse of our brand name in connection with these illegal activities, including job scams and illegal migration. QNET is a law-abiding entity, and those who engage in our direct selling business to promote our products to others, do not need to travel from one country to another.



We take allegations of illegal and irregular migration or fraudulent activities very seriously and will take strong action against anyone found to be misrepresenting QNET. We are committed to ethical business practices and strongly condemn such deplorable actions.



It is important for the public to understand that QNET is not an employment agency and does not make offers of “guaranteed income” or “travel opportunities” in exchange for money. As a legitimate global direct selling company, QNET provides a safe and legitimate business model where Independent Representatives earn an income only by selling our high-quality, life-enhancing products.”

QNET has taken some significant steps in a bid to clear the misinformation about the company, its business model and the direct-selling industry in general in the Sub-Saharan Africa region.



This includes launching the "Say No" campaign in West Africa, both online and offline, to educate and warn the public about the rise in fraudulent activities conducted under the guise of QNET. This campaign is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to safeguard the integrity of our brand and protect potential victims from being misled. For more information on our "Say No" campaign and to verify the legitimacy of QNET-related activities, please visit our official website or contact our customer support team.



Say No Campaign is available on www.saynocampaign.org



To reinforce this commitment, the company also launched a Compliance Hotline on WhatsApp (+233256630005) last year, specifically tailored for its operations in Sub-Saharan African countries, including Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Cameroon, Mali, Guinea, Benin, Togo, and others.



QNET collaborates closely with authorities and stakeholders to address and prevent the misuse of our brand name. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that misrepresent QNET .