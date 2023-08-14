QNET deepens commitment to development and entrepreneurship in Ghana

File Photo

QNET, a leading global lifestyle and wellness-focused direct selling company, reaffirmed its dedication to expanding its impactful social responsibility initiatives in Central and Western Regions of Ghana during a media engagement in Accra.

The company also emphasised its mission to provide distinctive life-enhancing products to the people of Ghana while facilitating the entry of micro-entrepreneurs into their business ecosystem through a commission-based model. This was made known by Ramya Chandrasekaran, Chief Communications Officer of the QI Group, the parent company of QNET, in a highly interactive media session in Accra.



QNET, through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, RYTHM (Raise Yourself to Help Mankind) Foundation, has had a successful partnership with Ghanaian NGO ANOPA Project in Cape Coast and its environs for three years which has benefited around 1200 people.



Of these, around 450 are hearing and visually impaired children who have been equipped with valuable life skills through inclusive, accessible, and high quality sports-based interventions. The Foundation is in the process of expanding this programme to several other organisations in Ghana that work with children with disabilities and special needs.



Ms. Chandrasekaran explained to journalists: “We are very proud of the impact of our programme in Cape Coast. Fourteen (14) kids from the programme have qualified for the World Deaf Swimming Championships this year and will be going to Argentina in the last week of August!



This year, as we celebrate our 25th anniversary, we remain focused on building on the positive social impact we have made in communities around the world through our products, business, and development projects.”



Ms. Chandrasekaran emphasized the company’s focus on offering distinctive, life-enhancing products to the people of Ghana. “Our aim is to help people live better lives and take charge of their health and their livelihood through our offerings. We have a wide selection of products and services that help customers improve their well-being, enhance their lifestyle, and enrich their minds.

Our latest is a powerful immunity boosting beverage called Edge Plus which has become very popular with our customers considering the post-pandemic health concerns”, she explained.



She explained how QNET enables aspiring micro-entrepreneurs to build their own business using the company’s products, enhancing their livelihoods, and contributing to Ghana's economic growth.



“The best part is that anyone can start their independent sales business of promoting these products by registering as an independent representative with QNET and earning commissions on product sales. We are democratizing entrepreneurship by helping anyone become a micro-entrepreneur using QNET’s direct sales business model.”



Acknowledging misinformation surrounding QNET, Ms. Chandrasekaran reaffirmed the company's commitment to clarifying misconceptions and dispelling myths. “We are on a mission to change the narrative about QNET which has been tarnished by a small group of individuals who have misused our name for their unethical activities.



That’s why my colleagues and I regularly visit Ghana to meet with various stakeholders in the media and law enforcement to address concerns and collaborate on public education initiatives to ensure the public is not misled by these scamsters.”



She concluded: “As QNET celebrates its 25th anniversary, the company remains dedicated to its core principles: fostering positive social impact, offering valuable products, empowering entrepreneurs, and upholding transparency in its operations.”