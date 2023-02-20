QNET empowers young Ghanaians for social justice in 2023

File Photo

QNET, the leading international e-commerce company that has been empowering individuals financially through its innovative products and entrepreneurial business model, is joining forces with the United Nations and many other organizations around the world to celebrate the 2023 Day of Social Justice.

As QNET marks its 25th anniversary, the company is proud to align with this global cause, which focuses on "Overcoming Barriers and Unleashing Opportunities for Social Justice."



According to the International Labour Organisation, the objective of the World Day of Social Justice is to create a socially integrated society by raising awareness about social injustice, and eradicating poverty, gender discrimination, physical discrimination, illiteracy, and religious discrimination.



QNET's mission to empower people through direct selling and its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, RYTHM (Raise Yourself to Help Mankind), demonstrates the company's strong alignment with this objective.



"QNET's direct selling business model offers a solution for anyone, anywhere in the world, regardless of their background. In Ghana, for example, over 30% of the population lives below the poverty line, but through direct selling, QNET provides an opportunity for people from all walks of life to earn income and achieve financial freedom," said Mr Biram Fall, Regional General Manager of the Sub Saharan Africa region.



RYTHM Foundation, QNET's social impact initiative, invests in underserved and underprivileged communities, providing educational opportunities and kits, skills development, safe learning environments, livelihood support, and relief. By embracing and sharing the principles of Empowerment, Volunteerism, and Resilience, RYTHM Foundation aims to transform the world, one person, one community, and one goal at a time.

QNET's dedication to social justice is demonstrated by its numerous successful impact stories, such as empowering young Africans through its QNET business, supporting Tanzanian farmers, Sri Lankan teachers and entrepreneurs, and aiding children with special needs in India, deaf and blind students in Ghana, and widows in Mali.



In addition, QNET's signature financial literacy programme in Nigeria, FinGreen, has enabled hundreds young people to access alternative financial education to improve their livelihoods.



Social justice is critical for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, especially during these challenging times. QNET remains committed to transforming individuals and communities one at a time, contributing its quota to achieving a just and equitable society.



Join QNET and the world in celebrating the 2023 Day of Social Justice and become part of the movement to overcome barriers and unleash opportunities for social justice.