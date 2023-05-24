QNET to prosecute people scamming others using the company’s name

Chief Transformation and Reputation Officer of QNET, Mr. Trevor Kuna

QNET, an international lifestyle and wellness focused direct selling business has announced that it is willing and ready to prosecute scammers using its name to defraud people in Ghana and other places. The Chief Transformation and Reputation Officer of QNET, Mr. Trevor Kuna made this known to journalists in Accra on Saturday, 20th May, 2023.

For a while now, the company has been unfairly bombarded with news of overseas travel and job scams, allegedly committed by some of its recalcitrant independent representatives and other scammers, who are not associated to the company in any way.



Mr. Trevor Kuna explained that the company has been in existence for 25 years and it sells its products to different parts of the world through direct selling. He said the direct selling industry is worth more than $200 billion globally and very pervasive in the United States. According to him, direct selling helps eliminate the barriers that prevent people from entrepreneurship. When people sign up to direct selling ventures, they are not required to own a shop or retail space. They scale over the cost of setting up a business. They only register and buy products and sell other people directly or refer other people to buy products so they can earn a commission on whatever is sold.



From the explanation given by Mr Trevor Kuna, the direct selling industry is simple and offers a lot of opportunities for people to have additional source of income. He was quick to add that direct selling will not make anyone a millionaire overnight, but if people put in hard work, professionalism, honesty and dedication, they could be on their path to changing their own life stories.

Mr. Kuna mentioned that aside the entrepreneurial opportunities that the company presents to people, its products are carefully manufactured to function optimally. The company sells a wide range of products from wellness, healthcare, jewelleries, holiday packages to educational courses. Based in Hong Kong, the company belong to many reputable and recognised associations.



QNET is encouraging people to report anyone found to be misusing its name by promising fixed income jobs, overseas travels, investment returns and other outrageous claims through network.integrity@qnet.net.