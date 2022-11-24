Qatar 2022: These crop of players should be maintained - Muturla Mohammed tells Ghanaians

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed has said that the team of Black Stars representatives for the FIFA World Cup 2022 should be maintained irrespective of the outcome of their opening match.

He made this statement in Parliament 2023 in the heat of the Black Stars' final preparation toward their slated match against the Selècao das Quintas of Portugal at 4 pm today at the Ras Abu Aboud stadium.



According to the MP for Tamale Central Constituency, the current team of Black Stars has the potential to put Ghana on the map.

“We may not have the big names. We may not have Ronaldo and Messi. But I’m convinced that we have something that Portugal doesn’t have; the determination to win. What I would urge is that whatever comes out of this match and tournament, this crop of players should be maintained ” he stated.



He called on Ghanaians to rally behind the Black Stars to motivate them to go all out.