Qatar Charity aiming to perform surgery for 50,000 children with cleft and palate deformities

Qatar Charity, a charity organisation which has partnered with Operation Smile Ghana has mentioned that they aim at conducting surgeries on 50,000 children with cleft and palate deformities.

Dr. Hamad Al Jaber said as part of their campaign on the issue of cleft lip and palate, they’re pushing to treat 50,000 children.



He added that so far, they have been able to make provisions to treat 236 patients.



He also spoke about the expense that goes into each treatment; adding that each patient's treatment will amount to $1000 which in Ghana is equivalent to GHC 10,750. 00.



“The general reason is to raise funds for this campaign, to help fund this campaign on the national level and Qatar. So, the initial campaign is to raise, to help treat 50,000 patients and for this trip we want to fund the 200 patients.



“And we actually through a live radio broadcast yesterday, we actually managed to fund 236 cases only yesterday. So, we are hoping in the next few days and Ramadan you know the holy month, we can raise more and more”, Dr. Hamad Al Jaber shared.



He stated that Qatar Charity is also focusing on other 10 countries aside from Ghana for the Operation Smile campaign and these 10 countries include Malawi, Bangladesh and Tanzania.

He mentioned that, although they are operating in other ten countries, most of the activities are done in Ghana as a result of easy access and resources.



The plastic surgeon stated: “We are running this campaign as part of charity respectively in 10 countries not only in Ghana but for now we are actually focusing on Ghana now because of access because they have easier access here and because of time. We also have this going on in Tanzania, Bangladesh, Malawi I think and Burkina Faso. This is the central part where it is going to do its operation but patients are coming over from other places”.



Dr. Hamad told GhanaWeb that there is no timeline for the campaign thus the campaign will run for a longer period because babies are given birth to each and every day hence, there’s no way the campaign will operate for a short term.



