Qatar Charity commissions centralised borehole project at Bulenga, U/W

Some of the beneficiaries excited about the project

Source: Qatar Charity - Ghana

An international non-governmental organization in Ghana, Qatar Charity, has commissioned a Centralized borehole water system at Bulenga in the Upper West Region that uses solar panel Energy to power reservoirs to produce clean drinking water for residents.

The commissioning of the project which took place on Friday, 12 January 2024 commenced last November 2023 and was powered with some sustainable climate resilient solar panels and pumps which are sustainable, pilot, and unique to that effect, offering the Qatar Charity, water solutions model project in Ghana.



The main objective for the implementation of the project was to provide a clean and safe drinking water to more than 1500 men, women, and children of the village through a network of pipelines and fixed storing reservoirs/tanks at various central points along with installation of group taps for easy access to all. According to the people of Bulenga, the project has been the first ever best water intervention that the village has witnessed so far.



Reacting to the feasibility and project success, Programs manager Qatar Charity, Mr. Munim Shah said the method adopted in the project design was cost effective, environment friendly, and implemented to fulfil the needs of clean drinking water for the residents of the village as it operates with sunlight in the day and fill the reservoir tanks to provide a means of water storage for use during the night.



The program manager, as part of his address, demonstrated the engineering of the project where two boreholes were dugout to complement each other in case of low or dry water, and allowing two solar pumps to pump the two boreholes water to 3 water storage tanks installed on the stand with the capacity of 5000 liter each tank. Whereas a main tank is installed on ground with the capacity of 10000 liter.



The Total water storage is 35000 liters at project site. There are four main water storage points/tanks each with 2500-liter capacity, installed at four different locations of the village along with 4 tap stands for easy access to water near to the doorsteps. All these water points across the village have been connected to the main reservoirs.



Programs Manager used the platform to highlight on the significance of the role and responsibilities of the residents of the Bulenga community for purposes of development of the area, and for sustainability of the project. According to him, QATAR CHARITY role was to provide the opportunity to provide clean drinking water through the construction of this centralized borehole, whereas the people, after the implementation, had the ultimate responsibility to ensure its safety, operation, and maintenance.

The chief of the community Mr. Abdullah Mohamed chago expressed his feelings of gratitude for QATAR CHARITY during the opening ceremony. He said the lack of access to clean drinking water was a big issue for entire village, which has been resolved by QC as at now without using electricity through an environment friendly solar water supply project, which will ensure adequate water availability for this most deserving and needy community of the Upper West of Ghana region.



He acknowledged, with immense gratitude to Qatar Charity, the fact that the project will forever serves as a lasting blessing for the residents of Bulenga, contributing to the promotion of health and well-being for the entire community.



“The efficient solar-powered water distribution system represents a positive step towards improving living conditions and enhancing development prospects in this remote village of the upper WA region,” the Chief added.











