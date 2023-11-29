Qatar Charity commissions modern health facility at Kadewaso in the East Atiwa District

The completed building

Source: Qatar Charity

Qatar Charity, an international non-governmental organization, on 25th November 2023, commissioned a brand new 250sqm clinic facility constructed at Kadewaso in the Eastern Region.

The event that was described as another milestone achievement of the orgainzation was graced by the Country Direct Mr. Hasan Owda who commission the project alongside the Chief of the community, Nana Osa Barima Duah II, Atiwa East District Health Director, Madam Vida Efua Afful and elated members of the Kadewaso community.



The clinic, which was part of the greater Dar ElSalam model village project, came with an X-Ray station, dental care room, male and female wards, delivery rooms, a pharmacy section, an emergency unit, medical examination rooms, an administration unit, as well as a vaccination and quarantine section.



Madam Vida Afful indicated that the facility was more than a clinic and that they would proceed with the necessary documentations to upgrade the level once the helath workers relocated from to the facility. “I am very surprised at the speed and quality with which the facility was built and ready for occupation. We are indeed grateful to Qatar Charity for this all-important edifice,” the health director added.



The health director commended the magnificent edifice, adding that it was a milestone achievement that would strengthen healthcare delivery in the district.



In handing over of the newly built edifice to the Kadewaso community, the Director Hasan Owda thanked the chief for allowing Qatar Charity to establish projects in the community. He indicated that in addition to the clinic, there were over 70 housing units under construction out of which 24 were completed. The housing units would serve as accommodation for workers in Dar ElSalaam as well as other members of the community.



Mr Owda added that there were schools for the various stages of education currently under construction in addition to an orphanage. He also added that Dar ElSalaam could also boast of economic empower programmes such a 10,000-chick poultry farming, a greenhouse farm, a bakery, and cattle for rearing. In addition, Qatar Charity is helping farmers with support improve their farm yields.

Mr. Hasan called on the members and the elders of the community to take good care of the facility as there would be a grand commissioning for all the facilities when the constructions are fully completed; executives from Qatar Charity’s headquarters would be participating in the grand opening.







Nana Osa Barima Duah II expressed his profound gratitude to Qatar Charity. The Chief implored Mr. Hasan Owda to send his appreciation and best regards to the Qatar Charity headquarters in Qatar and to let them know that the people of Kadewaso are so grateful for this all important gift.



Nana touched on the importance of good maintenance of the facility and ordered the people to take the maintenance of the facility seriously. ‘It seems the problem of maintenance is a problem of Africa not Ghana alone which has to be addressed,’ Nana added. He thanked Mr Ishak Bekoe who had bought and donated large tracts of land for the clinic and the Dar ElSalaam project to be constructed.



The assembly man of Kadewaso, Mr. Emmanuel Annoh, who introduced the dignitaries for the program to start, thanked the organization for the good works going on in the community and added that he is particularly happy for the clinic as the one they are using now is in bad state. Overseer of the works on Daar El Salaam Village, Mr. Hassan Mohammad, urged the health workers of the Clinic to take care of the entire facility and should alert authorities if there is any problem beyond their control in maintaining the Clinic for the appropriate action to be taken.