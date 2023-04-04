Quality education is necessary for success in today’s world – Victor Kovey

Victor Kwaku Kovey, South Dayi Director of Education

Source: GNA

Victor Kwaku Kovey, the South Dayi Director of Education in the Volta Region says it is important to place greater focus on improving the quality of the Ghanaian educational system.

He said the call would be made possible by investing more resources into formal education, “since it significantly contributes to the expansion of human capabilities, which is a key aspect of development.”



Victor Kovey commissioning an eight-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Sesime within the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, said equality education shape one’s thinking ability, helps solve problems, and “helps reach your goals.”



He said 21st-century education was about giving students the skills they needed to succeed in this new world as well as helping them to grow the confidence to practice them.



“The bottom line is that education needs to be all about empowering students with transferable skills that will hold up to a rapidly changing world but not prescribed content that has been chosen for its past relevance.



Victor Kovey, who is also a former Director of Education for Keta, said the purpose of stakeholders in education was for students to receive a quality education, which would build a stronger community by preparing them to become successful members of their respective communities in the future.

He further indicated that parents, school heads, the community, the government, and students among others have specific duties to offer towards attaining the standard of education in Ghana.



“The last but not the least stakeholder of importance are Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) like Lawrence’s School of Hope.”



The school project, which was fully funded by ‘Hope for Ghana’ a US-based NGO carrying several benevolent activities in Ghana, has an ICT and library unit, staff office, a water purification machine, WCs for both staff and pupils, and well-furnished classrooms with ceiling fans.



The Keynote address was on the theme “The Role of Stakeholders in Formal Education in the 21st Century.”