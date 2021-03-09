Quantum Ideas Ghana establishes Girls Reading Club in Anfoeta

The Reading Club for girls

Quantum Ideas Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has established a Reading Club for girls to empower them.

The Club was established in the Anfoeta Traditional Area in the Ho West District as part of the Organisation's activities to mark the 2021 International Women's Day (IWD) celebrations.



Madam Anne Ethel Komlaga, Executive Director, Quantum Ideas Ghana, said the action formed part of its plans to carry out an elaborated project on the education of the girl child.



She said the Organisation also intended to carry out an extensive girl child education, including menstrual hygiene and wellbeing to prevent girls from absenting themselves from school during menstruation.



The Director said the motivation seen from the girls in the Area towards education showed they were ready to be empowered and to embrace education to any point and "we are ready to support them."



Madam Komlaga as part of the Organisation's Ghana Girls Empowerment Mission supported by the Ceciyaa Foundation presented reusable pads to the girls.



"These pads are to support their education so that during their education, there should be nothing to stop girls from going to school."

Miss Danyo Esinam, a pupil of the Anfoeta Gbogame E.P Junior High School (JHS), emerged winner of a Spelling Bee contest for girls from Schools in the area.



Mr Samuel Kofi Dzidulali Danku, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Life Group of Companies, said the immense contribution of women must be recognised.



He pledged his support for Quantum Ideas Ghana to sponsor the education of the winner of the contest.



The CEO tasked men to empower and support the efforts of their spouses and urged girls in the area to take their education seriously.



Madam Juliana Ameh, Headmistress Anfoeta Tsebi D/A JHS, received the donation on behalf of the girls and expressed gratitude to the Organisations for their kind gesture.



She said they would ensure that the donation was used for the intended purposes to enhance the education of the girl child.