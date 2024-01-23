Queen mother, campaign manager of Parliamentary aspirant arrested

The arrests came after supporters of the parliamentary aspirant held a press conference

The Akyem Oda Divisional Police Command has arrested Nana Afia Henewaa Adontehemaa of Akyem Akroso and Solomon Obeng Asante, the campaign manager for New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant Alex Owusu Adjei.

The arrests came after supporters of the parliamentary aspirant held a press conference expressing their disagreement with the sudden change of venue for the primaries, shifting from Akroso Presbyterian School to a secluded area at Akyem Batabi.



During an interview with the media, Nana Afia Henewaa Adontehemaa questioned whether the police commander was complicit in changing the venue to favor the current Member of Parliament, George Kwame Aboagye, alias Oluwa.



Unhappy with the comment, the Divisional Police Commander Rev.Dr.Adane-Ameyaw ordered her arrest, and her caution statement was taken amid vilification and offensive verbal insults by the commander.



Solomon Obeng Asante, the campaign manager, was also arrested when he arrived at the police station seeking bail for the Queen's mother.



Both were detained, and reports suggest they fell sick with rising blood pressure.

Allegations of maltreatment arose, claiming the police handcuffed them to the hospital bed against protocol.



A scuffle ensued between the Queen mother and the police, resulting in bruises on her hand.



They were later released at night to report to the police on Monday morning.



Tensions persist in the Asene Manso Akroso constituency due to the change of venue, with supporters of Alex Owusu Adjei suspecting a ploy to overturn the will of the delegates.