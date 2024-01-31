Queen mother in court over GH¢93,000 enlistment scam

File photo

Source: GNA

Jewel Oquaye Prempeh, a queen mother, who allegedly collected GH¢93,000 to enlist 15 applicants into Ghana’s security services and other institutions but failed, has been arraigned.

Appearing before an Accra Circuit Court, Jewel pleaded not guilty to defrauding by false pretenses.



She, however, told the Court that she was making frantic efforts to refund the money to the complainant.



The court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah admitted Jewel to bail in the sum ofGH¢100,000 with one surety who must be a Ghanaian citizen.



The court has adjourned the matter to February 14, 2024.



The prosecution led by Chief Inspector Daniel Danku did not oppose the bail but prayed to the court that the bail conditions should compel the accused person‘s attendance to court.

The prosecution said the complainant Osman Zakari was a businessman and a resident of Abeka, Accra.



It said the accused person is the queen mother of Ayite Kortor Community and a resident of Madina, Accra.



The prosecutor said in 2021, the accused person informed the complainant about “a recruitment opportunity slots she had in Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Audit Service, Ghana National Fire Service, COCOBOD, Bank of Ghana, SSNIT and Narcotics Control Board.



It said the accused person said she could obtain the recruitment slots because “she has high profile personalities at the seat of government, specifically in the office of the Chief of Staff.



The prosecution said the complainant showed interest after having a conversation with the accused person and giving him assurances.

The prosecutor told the court that a week later, Jewel collected cash in the sum of GHC93,000, as the initial payment from the complainant through her (complainant’s) MTN mobile money wallet to begin the process.



Again, the Prosecution said Jewel collected 15 applicants’ soft copies of certificates and application forms as part of the job requirement.



The prosecution said Jewel, after receiving the money, promised the 15 applicants of the jobs within two months but failed.



Jewel, the prosecutor said, went into hiding and all efforts by the complainant to reach him proved unsuccessful.



A report was made to the Police and Jewel was arrested in her investigation caution statement, she admitted collecting the money from the complainant to secure jobs for the complainant’s applicants but failed.