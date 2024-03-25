Queen mother of Amartse-We pays courtesy call on Australian High Commissioner

Naa Amorkor ShikaFutru I and her team a photo with the Australian High Commissioner

Source: Stephen Darko, Contributor

Queen mother of Asere Amartse-We, Naa Amorkor ShikaFutru I and her team have paid a courtesy call on the Australian High Commissioner in Ghana, Her Excellency Ms Bernice Owen-Jones.

The meeting took place last week at the Australian High Commission in Accra.



The purpose of the visit was to propose a potential partnership between the royal family of Asere Amartse-We and the Australian Government in the areas of training, investment, and economic progress for the community.



Naa Amorkor ShikaFutru I, in her remarks, commended the Australian government for its continuous support to Ghana and Africa over the years.



Her Majesty briefed Ms Bernice Owen-Jones on activities she has undertaken since her coronation as Queen mother of the traditional area.



According to Mr Roger Nartey Amanor, a member of the delegation with a background as a researcher, law and international development consultant on his part briefed H.E the head of mission of the Australian High Commission on some of the challenges of our time that the queen mother seeks to fight and change the narrative in terms of teenage pregnancy, poverty, unemployment, reproductive health concerns through the girl power project initiative which the queen mother launched and that there is the need to foster good relationship building and leverage on that to solve some of this social vices which are also some of the key indicators of poverty within our community.



Against that backdrop, Her Majesty proposed collaborations between the palace and the Australian government in the exchange of ideas and financial support to enhance economic activities in her community.

The queen mother reiterated her collaboration request.



"Your Excellency, I must emphasize that my community will require your assistance to be able to tackle issues like gender-based violence, unemployment and education " Her Majesty Naa Amorkor ShikaFutru added.



H.E. Ms Bernice Owen-Jones, on her part, thanked the queen mother and her entourage for the visit and pledged her country’s support and commitment to facilitating the collaboration between Ghana and Australia, including grants, providing social support and other forms of sponsorships reference the Australian high commission may advise in collaboration with some of the Australian companies operating in Ghana.



She also mentioned Basics International as one of the organisations which had benefited from such arrangements and is putting them to good use within the community.



Present at the meeting were Secretary to Royal Family, Mr Babinton Borquaye, Legal Researcher, international sustainable development Roger Nartey Amanor



Ms Monica Forson and Ms Jennifer officials of the High Commission.