Queenmother of Gomoa Adzentem to be buried on November 14

The late Nana Kum Gyanwa I

Source: Papa Eshun-Baidoo, Contributor

Nana Kum Gyanwa I, Queen Mother of Gomoa Adzentem will be buried on November, 14 2020 at Gomoa Adzentem.

Briefing the press, a family spokesperson said the burial service will be held at Bohner Presbyterian Church at Agona Kwanyako, after which a private burial will take place at Gomoa Adzentem.



The royal family said funeral rites will be held at Nana Kumi Pako’s residence at Agona Kwanyako, followed by a



Memorial and thanksgiving service on November 15, 2020, at Bohner Presbyterian Church at Agona Kwanyako.

Nana Kum Gyanwa I, known in private life as Mrs Charlotte Kumwaa Kumi, will be remembered as a great philanthropist, who served humanity well in many ways.



She died on June 21, 2020, at the Swedru Government Hospital.

