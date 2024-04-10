Queenmother pledges fight against teenage pregnancy in Tsito Awudome

File photo

Source: GNA

Mamaga Abla Migbloevor II, the newly enstooled Queenmother of Dededo in the Tsito Awudome Traditional Area in the Volta Region, has taken strides to curb the menace of teenage pregnancy in her enclave.

Mamaga Migbloevor II told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after she ascended the throne as the Queen of the area, after 40 years of the passing of Mamaga Migbloevor I, that the rate at which young girls were dropping out of school in the enclave due to teenage pregnancy was alarming and needed the swift intervention of traditional authorities to curb the situation.



Mamaga Migbloevor II indicated that she would work closely with the relevant stakeholders to organize sensitization engagements for the teenagers in the area to enlighten them against the menace and its negative impacts.



She added that her priority is to see young girls in the area become renowned future leaders of the country.



Mamaga, however, lamented that most of these prospective leaders are now school dropouts because of teenage pregnancy and she would work hard to stop that situation.



She implored parents and guardians in the area to play integral roles in the lives of their wards to stop the teenage pregnancy situation.

Togbe Davor II, the Chief of Dededo, pledged his commitment to support Mamaga Migbloevor’s initiative to curb teenage pregnancy in the area.



He also welcomed Mamaga Migbloevor II and stated that her inclusion in chieftaincy issues in the Tsito Awudome Traditional Area would help accelerate development.



“We are all happy to have our new Queen Mother after 40 years. We believe she would put in her best for the growth of the traditional area. However, my elders and I are solidly behind every good initiative she would bring to the table,” Togbe Davor assured.



Togbe Davor also called on the people of Dededo to give Mamagah Migbloevor the necessary support to foster her initiatives for the growth of the area.