Regional News

Queenmothers urged to develop interest in immunisation of children

Mrs Cecilia Lodonu Senoo, Executive Director, Hope for Future Generations (HFFG), has called on queenmothers in the Volta and Oti regions to develop an interest in the immunisation of children.

She said domestic funding for immunisation remains a big setback adding that it is important queenmothers came in strong helping with funding opportunities locally.



“You’re the mouthpiece for children and women so it is just in place that you talk to government to release money for immunisation of our children,” Mrs Senoo said at an Immunisation Advocacy Initiative (IAI) programme for queen mothers organised by the HFFC with the support of African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC).



She said immunisation protected children against killer diseases and must interest all opinion leaders, especially traditional rulers.



Mrs Senoo urged queenmothers to include immunisation for children in their traditional meetings with chiefs, stakeholders and politicians and demand that government released money for the intervention.

Mamaga Toleyifoe V of Ve Traditional Area, urged queenmothers to take advantage of fines taken for violation of community bylaws to organise women to educate and sensitize them on immunisation of children.



Mr Setriakor Gagakuma, Ho Municipal Director for National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), said it was important for queenmothers to demonstrate commitment to the health of children and asked them to also educate community members against the stigmatization of people who recovered from COVID-19, saying they could not infect anyone.



He also encouraged queenmothers to take in lots of local foods and fruits to boost their immune system while taking the necessary precautions and following the protocols to stem the spread of COVID 19.



Hope for Future Generations (HFFG) is a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) which facilitates and improves the health, education and socio-economic status of women, children and all young people.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.