Quietly step out if you feel bigger, popular and don't believe in ethos of the NDC - Koku Anyidoho warns

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has asked those in leadership position in the party to step down if for some reason they don't believe in the ethos of the party.

He warned in support of the Cadres in the NDC that the current leadership of the party will not be allowed to change the philosophy of the party.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute insisted that those in leadership position who don't believe in the spirit of revolution should quietly quit and form their own party.



"If you enter the NDC and you are given leadership position and for some reasons, you don't believe in the ethos of the NDC, step out, it is not by force. Go and form your own party; if you don't believe in the ethos, the spirit of revolution, just quietly step out and go and form your own party," he warned.



"If you think you are more popular and bigger than the NDC, go and form your party; nothing stops you from forming your own party and test how popular you are. Changing the party to a new NDC with what philosophy? A philosophy of me, myself, and I is that the philosophy? Is that the new NDC they are proposing?", he wondered.



He warned of stiff opposition to any agenda to change the NDC's mass political party doctrine belonging to the grassroots to "me, myself and I" party.



"That is the problem we are facing in NDC. That doctrine "me, myself and I" will not work; it cannot be 'you, you and you'. The NDC is for all of us. Look at the UP tradition. They still talk about Danquah, Busia, and Dombo because they have a tradition," he indicated.

"So, nobody can talk about the NDC minus Jerry Rawlings. Nobody can talk about the NDC minus John Evans Atta Mills and so let people get that fact very clear. It is not about 'you, you and you' because the Cadres own this thing called NDC," he stressed.



"If you come and you think that you want to throw away everybody and that the past does not matter, it will not happen; there is no new NDC, there is only one NDC. If there is anybody who gave newness to NDC, it was Professor Mills; how we won the 2008 elections, that is the newness he gave to the NDC by bringing everybody back on board because the Reform people had gone by 2000, but by 2008 the new NDC led by President Mills brought everybody back on board.



"If you are creating a so-called new NDC where you want to sack everybody and disrespect the old people, what kind of new NDC is that? Then go and form your own party, you are popular and the people like you, so form your own party and see how many votes you will get in an election. Don't disturb the NDC," he admonished.



Watch the video below:



