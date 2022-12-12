Quit the unnecessary propaganda - Pro-Ken Agyapong group to Maurice Ampaw

A group aligned with the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has asked lawyer Maurice Ampaw to desist from perpetrating propaganda against the MP.

The founder of We Are for Ken Worldwide, Abrefa Gyan Christian, in an interview with Oman Channel was reacting to calls by the private legal practitioner for the MP to be disqualified from contesting in the NPP’s upcoming flagbearer race.



According to Abrefa Gyan, the MP, contrary to Maurice Ampaw’s claims of being anti-judiciary, has been a strong advocate for lawyers and judges in Ghana.



“Honourable Kennedy Agyapong is one person who has fought for Ghanaian judges and lawyers. Like I said, it was through the advocacy of Kennedy Agyapong that his colleague lawyers and judges who had their licenses revoked are now practising,” he said.



Describing the statement by Maurice Ampaw as acts of propaganda, Abrefa Gyan urged the private legal practitioner to rather focus on selling the message of his favourite candidate instead of soiling the name of the MP.



“It is just propaganda tactics, if not he should come out and share whatever good message the is coming from has and stop with the propaganda tactics.



“Even if Honourable Kennedy Agyapong is jailed, he has sold himself already. God has prepared him for this already. It is the same Maurice Ampaw when was recently praising Honourable Ken for being a man of truth and integrity. So what has changed now? Just so you can paint him black?” he questioned.

Ahead of the NPP’s flagbearer contest, Kennedy Agyapong’s name has emerged with others such as Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Trade Minister, Alan Kojo Kyerematen as the frontrunners.



Lawyer Ampaw recently made a call on the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to disqualify the Assin Central MP from contesting in the party's upcoming flagbearer contest.



According to Maurice Ampaw, the outspoken MP must be disqualified for his pronouncements and actions against some state institutions, including the judiciary.



In his call to the NPP leadership to disqualify Kennedy Agyapong, Maurice Ampaw said the Assin Central MP, based on his actions, is not fit to be a flagbearer of the NPP.







