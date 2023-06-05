R.K Atikpo Foundation donates medicals equipment and supplies to health facilities in the Oti Region

The items are estimated to be worth hundreds and thousands of Euros

Source: William Beeko, Contributor

R.K Atikpo Foundation (RKAF) under the auspices of the Member of Council of State, Hon. Richard K. Atikpo, representing Oti Region, in partnership with GIZ & Magdeburg - Germany, and Networking for Hope has imported from Germany some medical equipment and supplies, which are distributed to health facilities/hospitals in the Nine Districts of Oti Region.

The items running into hundreds and thousands of Euros which is to help improve healthcare delivery includes: Hospital Beds, Defibrillators, Monitor Accessories, syringe pumps and cables, Swimming Aids, Mobilization Chairs, Ultrasonic Probe, Ultrasonic Device Accessories, PPEs, Breathing Tubes, 02 Sensors, Suctions, Resuscitators, Medical Supplies, Consumables, Ventilators, Etc.



Also, a multi-day workshop on the topic of ultrasound examination in emergency medicine was held, in cooperation with partners from Germany. In addition to the theoretical knowledge, practical exercises were also carried with patients. The doctors and nurses from the hospitals in Jasikan and Nkwanta were also equipped with new ultrasound devices.



A further and supplementary workshop is planned for the coming year, so that an annual exchange should be initiated. The aim is to establish close connection with colleagues in Germany and to ensure a lasting improvement in the clinical situation in the Oti Region.

The project Manager, Reginald Seth Dogbey, assured the people of the Oti Region of the commitment of the Member of Council of State, Hon. Richard K. Atikpo, and his partners to work and support health institutions to improve healthcare delivery to the people. He also promised the people that the Foundation is also working towards improvement in Education, Youth Development, Women Empowerment, and Sanitation.



The Medical Superintendent of Jasikan Government Hospital, Dr. Fidelis Attia, on behalf of Health institutions in the region expressed their appreciation for the donations, and pray that they will receive more of such support in future.



